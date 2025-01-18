Malibu to Host Town Hall Meeting on Palisades Fire Recovery, Tuesday, Jan. 21

Malibu residents are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at Malibu High School. This critical gathering will focus on the aftermath of the Palisades Fire, providing vital updates and resources for those impacted.

Hosted by city officials, the meeting aims to address key concerns from the community. Topics will include ongoing recovery efforts, rebuilding plans, and available resources for fire victims. Experts will also share information on wildfire prevention and preparedness to ensure residents are better equipped for the future.

Representatives from local and state agencies will be on hand to answer questions and outline support programs, including financial aid, debris removal, and mental health services. Attendees can expect updates on timelines for rebuilding, permitting processes, and safety assessments.

“This meeting is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, address concerns, and create a roadmap for moving forward,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. “We encourage everyone impacted by the fire to attend and take advantage of the resources available.”

Residents will also have the chance to share their experiences and provide feedback on recovery efforts. City officials are committed to incorporating community input into their plans.

For more information, visit the City of Malibu’s website or contact the Malibu Emergency Operations Center. Let’s come together to rebuild stronger and safer.

