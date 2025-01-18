Malibu High School’s second-ever principal retires

Dr. Mark Kelly, who served MHS and then SMMUSD, is given a fond farewell by the district

Dr. Mark Kelly

Malibu High School’s second-ever principal has just retired. Dr. Mark Kelly made a profound mark as a well-liked principal at MHS from 2004 to 2012. He took over the position after the 11-year tenure of Mike Matthews. Kelly just stepped down from his role as deputy superintendent after 25 years with the district.

Before joining MHS, Kelly served as assistant principal and co-principal at Santa Monica High School. Prior to that, Dr. Kelly taught educational leadership courses at UCLA and Cal State Northridge. As principal, he planned and facilitated professional development for teachers to ensure alignment with state standards and led staff, parents, and the community in a facilities modernization project.

A SMMUSD memo said, “Dr. Kelly is well-versed in implementing best practices to ensure the academic and personal success of all students. As principal, he set a high level of expectation for all students, while putting into place student support systems to deal with the stress of an academically challenging environment.”

After serving in various roles for the district, Kelly was appointed as interim superintendent in 2022 after the resignation of Dr. Ben Drati. At that time, Kelly chose not to be a candidate for the permanent position.

At a recent SMMUSD board meeting, former SMMUSD board member and current State Sen. Ben Allen said, “Dr. Kelly has been such a wonderful leader for our community for such a long time. He has stayed here. He has committed to our community and to our kids year after year after year. When Dr. Drati was leaving it was obvious who would be the steady hand to keep operations running. The person who had the trust of people, the person who knew the system, who knew the schools, who knew all of our communities and our families and our kids, our teachers, and our staff. Mark is someone who is deeply thoughtful, every decision he makes is considered. You may not always agree with the decision that he makes yet I think everybody who knows Mark knows that even if you don’t agree, his decision always comes from a good place.”

Allen mentioned the many times he’s witnessed Kelly picking up trash at campuses, noting, “That speaks to the humility of this man, a man who has been to the very height of leadership in our district. I just want to express my deep gratitude to you for dedicating your career to us, for giving your heart and soul to our kids and our community.”

SMMUSD school board members then thanked Kelly for his quarter century of service. “We wish Dr. Kelly a well-deserved retirement where he can enjoy the time to do what he loves with the people he loves, and those who love him in return,” said Xxxxxx Xxxxxx.

Board member Stacy Rouse said thinking about Kelly is “thinking about what leadership looks like. I appreciate how you make decisions and how you stick to them and explain them even when they may not be popular or what somebody wanted. So, thank you.”

Kelly, on vacation at the time of this writing, left the district with these parting words issued in a SMMUSD statement:

“Over the last few months, two words keep passing through my mind: humble and grateful. I am humbled by the kind words from colleagues, friends, and community members with whom I have had the pleasure to work with over the last 25 years. I am grateful for my time at Santa Monica High School, Malibu High School, the District Office and throughout the District. SMMUSD is a special place with dedicated and committed educators, in the broadest sense of the word, who make the work professionally rewarding. Our students are amazing and talented and have brought me many years of joy. I willmiss everyone and know that the work to serve all students at high levels will continue. I am humbled and grateful for my time in SMMUSD.”

Dr. Mark Kelly, who is retiring as deputy superintendent after 25 years with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, is shown with disrict employees during a recent staff meeting. Photo Courtesy of SMMUSD

