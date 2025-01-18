Malibu Parks, Trails, and Access ways Closed Amid Palisades Fire State of Emergency

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and MRCA enforce closures to protect public safety and prevent wildfire risks in affected areas

In response to the ongoing state of emergency declared by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the Palisades Fire, officials have ordered the closure of parks, trails, and public accessways within and immediately adjacent to the City of Malibu. The closure applies to properties under the jurisdiction of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy (SMMC) and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) and aims to mitigate fire-related hazards and ensure public safety during this critical period.

The closure affects all recreational areas accessible from Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) between Sweetwater Mesa Road and the McClure Tunnel. This includes parks, open spaces, trail easements, parking areas, and beach accessways. The restrictions are in place to address potential wildfire risks and reduce the dangers posed by heavy public use in vulnerable areas during the state of emergency.

The Palisades Fire has created conditions that necessitate immediate action to prevent renewed fire activity and safeguard public safety. Sightseers and recreational users in high-risk areas pose additional challenges for emergency responders, making the closures essential.

The closure order is issued under the authority of the Public Resources Code and MRCA Park Ordinance. Violation of the order is punishable as a misdemeanor. The Executive Directors of the SMMC and MRCA have the discretion to reopen specific areas if conditions improve but will base these decisions on the status of adjacent parks and recreational areas.

Signage will be placed at closed locations to notify the public, and the full closure order will be published on the official websites of the SMMC (smmc.ca.gov) and MRCA (mrca.ca.gov). Additionally, information will be distributed via social media and shared with local government agencies and news outlets.

Joseph T. Edmiston, FAICP, Hon. ASLA, Executive Director of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and Executive Officer of the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, stated in the press release, “These closures are a necessary measure to protect both the public and the land during this emergency. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we work together to safeguard our community and natural resources.”

Residents and visitors are urged to stay updated on the latest developments by visiting the SMMC and MRCA websites and monitoring local news channels. Updates regarding reopening or extended closures will be provided as conditions evolve.

For additional information or questions, contact the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy at info@smmc.ca.gov or the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority at info@mrca.ca.gov.

