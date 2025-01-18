Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Thursday, Jan. 16

Meet Valy A5665556 is a bit of a wild child. Valy would do best with an adopter who has the time and availability to help this rough, rough-around-edged girl shine.Lover of humans, fearful and defensive with dogs – Valy needs someone who understands her heart of gold. We know that special someone(s) out there. Please help us fund a forever home for this gorgeous 3-year-old, 60lb girl

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

