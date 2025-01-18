Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Thursday, Jan. 16

By
The Malibu Times
-
0
656

Meet Valy A5665556 is a bit of a wild child. Valy would do best with an adopter who has the time and availability to help this rough, rough-around-edged girl shine.Lover of humans, fearful and defensive with dogs – Valy needs someone who understands her heart of gold. We know that special someone(s) out there. Please help us fund a forever home for this gorgeous 3-year-old, 60lb girl 

ffe76a82 3d8c 44f2 93e3 1ebb08768b25
Valy A5665556 is a bit of a wild child
cd72b44b 5688 466e 86da d20456fb19fb
Valy A5665556 is a bit of a wild child

Care Center Hours:
Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm
Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov