Kindness abounds at the Malibu Boys & Girls Club

Club members express thanks to first responders who fought the Franklin Fire and plan more kind acts

“As part of our kindness curriculum and programming, we have the students show appreciation to others in different ways every week,” said Violet May, director of the Malibu Boys and Girls Club. “After the Franklin Fire, the MBGC members in the pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes delivered letters of thanks to the first responders at Fire Station 71 in Malibu.”

The gesture was most appreciated!

The Franklin Fire erupted around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, near Malibu Canyon Road. Fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds, the wildfire quickly spread, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures.

“When we got the letters from the Boys & Girls Club members, we thought it was so very nice to see the community embracing our fire department and showing us how much they appreciate our efforts,” said Capt. Jeremy Collins.

After scorching more than 4,037 acres, destroying 20 structures, and damaging 28 structures, the Franklin Fire was declared 100 percent contained on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, around 8 p.m.

“Saving Malibu from extensive fire damage and helping to keep the community safe is the ultimate act of kindness,” May opined.

Previously, the club members delivered dinner from Malibu Brewing Company to the fire station as well, May noted.

“My name is Miriam and I wanted to thank the firefighters for sacrificing their lives and putting out the fires,” a second-grade club member said. “I would also like to thank the Kindness is Free Program and the Boys and Girls Club for helping me see the world in a better light and helping me be kinder and more caring!”

There were no reported injuries or fatalities. According to the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Upcoming kindness activities in January

“Elementary club members are going to spread kindness by writing kind messages and putting them in mailboxes around the community,” May shared. “Residents should keep their eyes out for a kind note next time they check their mail.”

Teen members are organizing a book drive and will donate books to the Malibu library accompanied by homemade bookmarks, May added.

As the club’s motto notes, kindness is free!

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu members in the pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes delivered letters of thanks to the first responders at Fire Station 71 in Malibu, thanking them for their efforts in battling the Franklin Fire. Photos Courtesy of Violet Way Boys & Girls Club of Malibu members in the pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes delivered letters of thanks to the first responders at Fire Station 71 in Malibu, thanking them for their efforts in battling the Franklin Fire. Photos Courtesy of Violet Way Boys & Girls Club of Malibu members in the pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes delivered letters of thanks to the first responders at Fire Station 71 in Malibu, thanking them for their efforts in battling the Franklin Fire. Photos Courtesy of Violet Way LA County Fire Capt. Jeremy Collings of Station 71 holds thank you letters from the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu members. Photos Courtesy of Violet Way

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...