Waves basketball’s Olvera doubles up on WCC honors in December

Guard won the conference’s Freshman of the Year twice, scored 27 in loss to nationally ranked Gonzaga

Pepperdine Waves men’s basketball player Jaxon Olvera closed 2024 in a high-scoring fashion.

The freshman guard scored 27 points in Pepperdine’s 89-82 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, ranked 19th nationally, on Dec. 30 at Pepperdine’s Firestone Fieldhouse.

Olvera’s scorning barrage closed out a month in which he won the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honortwice.

The 6-foot-5 Olvera scored in a variety of ways — jump shots, three-pointers, and layups — against the Bulldogs. He made 21 of 21 shots including consecutive buckets with two minutes left in the contest to slice Gonzaga’s lead to four points.

The 27 points was a season high for Olvera and his fifth double figure scoring game of the Waves 2024-25 campaign.

He was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week on Dec. 16, two days after he scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the Waves’ 86-76 victory over Northern Arizona.

Olvera won the WCC honor again on Dec. 23. He dropped 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in Pepperdine’s 85-46 win over UC Davis. Olvera started for the first time in his college career that game.

Olvera scored four points in Pepperdine’s 71-41 loss to Saint Mary’s on Jan. 2. Two days later, he scored 19 points in the Waves’ 87-70 triumph over Pacific.

The Waves have a 7-10 record heading into their home game against Loyola Marymount on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The squad hosts San Francisco on Jan. 16 and Saint Mary’s on Jan. 18 at the same time.

Pepperdine freshman guard Jaxon Olvera celebrates a basket against Gonzaga on Dec. 30. Olvera dropped 27 points against the 19th-ranked Gonzaga, although the Bulldogs won 89-82. Photo by Kyle Cajero

