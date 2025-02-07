Pacific Coast Highway remains closed after rain triggers debris flow in burn area

A significant stretch of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) remains fully closed in both directions between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace after recent storms triggered multiple debris flows, according to a Caltrans social media post this evening. Crews are working to assess and mitigate hazards before determining when the roadway can safely reopen.

The closure follows a series of back-to-back storms that dumped more than 2.5 inches of rain over the last five days, leaving the fire-scarred terrain vulnerable to landslides. On Thursday night, a slide north of Big Rock Drive covered the highway with debris, prompting Caltrans to remove approximately 10 truckloads of material. More debris remains on the shoulder, drying out before it can be safely cleared. Smaller slides have also been reported throughout the week within the closed portion of the highway.

Caltrans initially closed a 9-mile section of PCH on Tuesday, stretching from Will Rogers Beach State Park in Los Angeles to Carbon Beach in Malibu. The closure came just days after a brief reopening following the Palisades Fire. Officials cited concerns over slope instability and additional debris flows as key reasons for keeping the highway shut down “out of an abundance of caution.”

A Caltrans geotechnical team is surveying the area Friday to evaluate the stability of the slopes and determine when conditions will allow for reopening. Maintenance crews are patrolling the closed stretch of PCH 24/7, responding to any immediate issues, according to Caltrans spokesperson Marc Bischoff.

“At this time, we do not have an estimate for when PCH will reopen,” Bischoff said. “Safety remains our top priority as crews continue clearing debris and mitigating potential slope failures.”

Officials urge residents and commuters to monitor updates from Caltrans and Los Angeles County Public Works for reopening information. In the meantime, drivers should plan alternative routes and avoid the closure area.

🚧PCH UPDATE🚧

PCH will remain FULLY CLOSED in both directions between Chautauqua Blvd. & Carbon Beach Terrace until further notice for safety in case of more slides & to allow Caltrans & L.A. County crews to remove debris, mitigate slope slippage & clear debris basins. pic.twitter.com/cNyOh0l5gu — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 8, 2025

