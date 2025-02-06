Phillip W. Bailey 1953-2024

Long-time Malibu resident Phillip Bailey passed away at home on December 30, 2024, after a beautiful Christmas with his family. Phillip was born in LA to parents Fred and Jo Bailey on November 17, 1953. He grew up in Encino, where he went to Buckley School 1-12. The family moved in 1969 to Broadbeach Road in Malibu, and he attended UCLA in 1970.

Phil married Pamela LeGrand, and they had a son, Michael. Watching his son grow up was the greatest joy in his life. Phil was a proud dad of all his accomplishments and adventures but mostly of the man he had become.

He is survived by his son Michael, brother Glenn, sisters Linda, her partner Walt, Anne Cole, her partner David, his niece Bailey, and husband Alex Pesterev, son Rory, former wife Pamela, and all whom he called his “Shark Brothers.”

Phillip was an avid fisherman from a young age and passed that passion down to his son Michael. He loved the Pacific Ocean dearly. Phillip was the life of the party, a big personality telling his stories and loved by all who might have just met him.

He started his Real Estate career in the late 70s with Prichett Real Estate, a family-owned business in Malibu. He was president of the Malibu Board of Realtors in 2007. You could always get a great story from him about the celebrities he had sold homes to.

A paddle out for Phil will be held February 22, 2025, from 10 AM to 11:30 at Zuma Beach Tower 10, with a reception from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Point Dume clubhouse, 29500 Heathercliff Malibu, CA. Please bring a flower for the paddle out.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...