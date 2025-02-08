Driving Change: The empty chair, reimagining Malibu’s future through the ashes

By Michel Shane

Our community is facing a moment of reckoning after the Franklin and Palisades fires. Throughout Malibu, metal chairs sit alone amidst charred foundations, silent sentinels marking where families once gathered, where lives were lived, and where memories were made. These empty chairs, twisted by heat yet somehow still standing, have become powerful symbols of loss and resilience in our community.

Seven years after the Woolsey Fire forever changed Malibu’s landscape and displaced 2,000 residents, we face another pivotal moment. The Woolsey Fire taught us harsh lessons about evacuation routes, communication systems, and infrastructure vulnerability — lessons that essentially went unheeded. I’ve witnessed five fires ravage our community, each leaving behind shattered lives, broken dreams, and promising changes that never materialized. After each disaster, we rebuilt what was rather than what could be. But this time must be different.

The scenes before us are heart-wrenching — a testament to nature’s raw power and a stark reminder of our vulnerability. Walking through our devastated neighborhoods, past homes where children once played, and families shared meals, we’re confronted with both devastating loss and an extraordinary opportunity for transformation. Each fire has taken something from us — homes, memories, security — but each has offered a chance to rebuild stronger. We’ve missed those chances before. We cannot afford to miss this one.

This moment is different because, for the first time, we have immediate access to the nation’s premier engineering and disaster response organization. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) stands ready not just to help with cleanup but to spearhead a revolutionary rebuilding effort that could protect our community for generations to come. When they rebuilt after Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina, communities emerged stronger, more resilient, and better prepared. We have that same opportunity now — but only if we act decisively.

Their track record in disaster recovery speaks to technical excellence and a deep understanding of community needs. After Hurricane Sandy, they transformed New York’s coastal infrastructure while preserving neighborhood character. In New Orleans, they revolutionized the levee system after Katrina, creating one of the most advanced flood protection systems in the world. Each project demonstrated their ability to rebuild not just stronger but smarter.

USACE brings more than just engineering expertise — it brings hope for real change. Its teams understand that every fallen power line represents a family in darkness, every blocked road a community cut off from help, and every delayed response a potential tragedy. Thus, it has pioneered techniques for buried utility systems that survive natural disasters, smart traffic management systems that adapt to emergencies, and innovative drainage solutions that prevent landslides.

Picture a transformed PCH — rebuilt and reimagined for the challenges ahead. Learning from the chaos of past evacuations, where families were trapped on gridlocked roads as fires approached, USACE could help create a lifeline that protects our community through:

Underground utility networks impervious to fire and wind, eliminating the power outages that plagued previous evacuations

Advanced emergency response stations strategically placed to save precious minutes during evacuations

Smart evacuation systems that adapt to changing conditions, preventing the bottlenecks we’ve seen too many times

Natural drainage systems that prevent the erosion and flooding that have repeatedly compromised our escape routes

Dedicated safety lanes ensure emergency vehicles can always reach those in need

State-of-the-art fire detection and suppression systems that give us precious extra minutes to evacuate

The partnership between USACE and Caltrans could revolutionize how we approach infrastructure in fire-prone coastal areas. While bureaucracies typically move slowly, USACE’s emergency response capabilities could dramatically accelerate this project, turning plans into protection for our community. We have their attention and resources now — a rare alignment of opportunity and expertise that may not come again.

Climate change isn’t a distant threat — it’s our present reality, written in the ashes of our homes and the tears of our neighbors. Each fire season brings greater dangers than the last. The new PCH must be designed for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s certainties: more potent storms, higher seas, and more intense fire seasons. The Corps’ expertise could help create a highway system that protects our community when we need it most.

We can start with the destroyed portion and then move forward, creating a model for coastal communities worldwide. The economic benefits would be substantial, but the real value lies in what cannot be measured: peace of mind for parents driving their children to school, security for elderly residents during evacuations, and the knowledge that we did everything possible to protect our community’s future.

I beg you — no, I plead with you — we must join together to ensure our survival. This isn’t just about rebuilding a road or replacing infrastructure. It’s about preserving the community we love, protecting our way of life, and ensuring that future generations will know the real beauty of who we are. It is time for our elected officials and community leaders to step up and show why they are in their positions. We cannot afford another rebuild that restores what was lost — not when we have the resources and expertise to create something better.

Those empty chairs that dot our landscape today need not remain monuments to loss. Let them instead become beacons guiding us toward what we can become — symbols of a community that faced devastation and chose not just to rebuild but to revolutionize. The road ahead is long, but the opportunity is unprecedented. Our community deserves nothing less. The time for bold action is now.

The question isn’t whether we can rebuild — it’s whether we have the vision and courage to rebuild better. With USACE’s expertise, Caltrans’s understanding, and our community’s determination, we can create a legacy of resilience that will protect our children and their children for generations to come. Let’s not let this moment pass us by. Our empty chairs are waiting to be filled again with life, laughter, and hope — but only if we seize this moment to create the future our community deserves.

You can reach me at 21milesinmalibu.com

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...