Our Lady of Malibu celebrates 20th Anniversary Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Carving Contest

Students went above and beyond in decorating their pumpkins

Our Lady of Malibu celebrated Halloween with its 20th Annual Pumpkin Carving and Costume Contest. Dozens of students, parents, and teachers dressed up and brought their decorated jack-o’-lanterns. Medals were given to the first-, second-, and third-place winners. Students and teachers also showed off their costumes, ranging from classic Halloween characters to original creations that showcased their unique personalities.

Third-grade parent, room representative, and Parent Guild Lead Committee member Joey Amini said this year’s annual Halloween pumpkin carving contest and costume parade was a huge hit.

Medals were given to the first-, second-, and third-place winners for their costumes and jack-o’-lanterns. Students and teachers also showed off their costumes, ranging from classic Halloween characters to original creations that showcased their unique personalities during Halloween at Our Lady of Malibu School. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“All the children’s amazing creativity — both with their beautiful pumpkins and dazzling costumes, were on full display,” Amini said. “All the teachers and staff and many parents were in attendance — most of whom were also dressed in costumes, and everyone had tons of fun! It was a great morning kickoff to begin a day full of fun Halloween revelry! Our OLM community sure shined big smiles!”

Lisa Hall and Gina Longo said this year’s pumpkin carving contest just hit its 20th year. It was started by an OLM mom named Barbara Carey in 2004.

“Our Lady of Malibu has reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its beloved Halloween Costume Parade and Pumpkin Carving Contest!” Longo said. “In Malibu, bringing together students, families, and community members for a day of creativity and fun.”

This cherished tradition has become a highlight of the school year, uniting students from pre-school through junior high.

In addition to the costume parade, students participated in a pumpkin carving contest, where they showcased their artistic flair and ingenuity. The pumpkins on display were nothing short of spectacular, with each creation reflecting the creativity and hard work of the young artists. From whimsical designs to spooky faces, the carved pumpkins added a festive touch to the celebration.

Parents and faculty were delighted to witness the enthusiasm and spirit of the students as they paraded through the school grounds, showing off their costumes and sharing the joy of the season. The sense of community was palpable, with laughter and cheers echoing throughout the event.

The teachers expressed pride in the students and gratitude to the families for their continued support of this tradition.

Longo, a Parent Guild team member and OLM alumna, said, “Our Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Carving Contest is a wonderful way for our students to express their creativity and come together as a community. Celebrating 20 years of this event is a testament to the spirit of Our Lady of Malibu. Families gathered to admire the creative pumpkin displays, and the sense of camaraderie continued to shine. OLM’s 20th anniversary Halloween celebration was not only a reflection of the students’ talents but also a reminder of the strong bonds that have formed over the years within the OLM community. With the success of this year’s event, anticipation is already building for next year’s Halloween festivities at Our Lady of Malibu. Here’s to many more years of creativity, community, and Halloween spirit!”

Students were dismissed after the parade to enjoy the rest of the Halloween festivities with their families.

OLM is also hosting their annual Bingo Night on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Sheridan Hall, from 5 to 8 p.m. $10 per person, additional cards $1 each. The event is open to the community, and food, drinks, and sweet treats are available for purchase at OLM’s Sheridan Hall. For more info, call Lisa Hall at (310) 456-0071, or email Gina Longo at glongo@olmalibuschool.org.

