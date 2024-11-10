School District Separation: Malibu Proceeds Independently Following Unanimous Council Vote (Upcoming meeting)

On Oct. 25, the City of Malibu announced its decision to move forward independently with its school district separation petition following a unanimous City Council vote. This decision follows the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SM-MUSD) Board’s failure to meet its own deadlines to finalize a recommended separation agreement.

The City of Malibu’s petition to separate from SM-MUSD and establish an independent Malibu Unified School District (MUSD) will be reviewed by the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization during public hearings scheduled for November 8 and 13. Community members are encouraged to participate by attending, watching, and submitting public comments in support of the City’s separation effort. Viewing and commenting instructions are posted on the County Committee website.

Public Hearing Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.

SMMUSD District Office Board Room, 1717 4th Street, Santa Monica

Remote participation available

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.

Malibu High School, 30215 Morning View Dr, Malibu

Remote participation available

Community members are also invited to submit letters in support of Malibu’s petition, which will be presented to the County Committee at the hearings. Letters can be uploaded through the form on the MUSD webpage. For any questions, contact Deputy City Manager Alexis Brown at ABrown@MalibuCity.org.

These hearings mark a significant step in Malibu’s ongoing efforts to separate from SM-MUSD and create an independent public school district. The City remains dedicated to ensuring the best possible educational outcomes for students in bothMalibu and Santa Monica and is committed to maintaining transparency throughout the process.

Malibu will submit an updated feasibility study to the County Committee, supplementing its original 2017 petition. Unlike previous efforts, this updated study omits financial concessions initially offered to SM-MUSD, underscoring Malibu’s commitment to proceed independently. For further information on Malibu’s school district separation efforts, visit the Malibu Unified School District (MUSD) webpage.

