Optimist Club of Malibu holds Youth Appreciation awards ceremony at Pepperdine

For the first time since 2019, the Optimist Club of Malibu was able to host its annual Youth Appreciation Program in person at Pepperdine University on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“The Malibu Optimists believe it is important to recognize the youth of our community for their efforts and achievements in the arts, athletics, academics and community service work,” the press release says. “On an annual basis, the club honors the accomplishments of Malibu students with the Youth Appreciation Award.”

This year, 24 outstanding students from all five Malibu schools were presented with their awards, along with gift certificates from the Malibu McDonald’s and Malibu Yogurt & Ice Cream at a breakfast ceremony with the school principals, teachers, family, and friends in attendance.

“I was a proud principal celebrating our incredible Malibu High students at this morning’s Optimist Club of Malibu Youth Appreciation Awards ceremony,” Malibu High School Prinicipal Patrick Miller shared on Twitter. “Congrats to all students recognized at this morning’s Optimist Club of Malibu Youth Recognition.”

The masters of ceremonies for this event were SMMUSD School Board Member Craig Foster and Laura Rosenthal, Public Affairs on the Client Relations team.

The 2022 Recipients of the Optimist Club of Malibu Youth Appreciation Award have demonstrated qualities such as exceptional leadership, selflessness, courage and sincere devotion to the welfare of others, and have consistently exhibited the principles of optimism and made positive contributions to Malibu and society as a whole.

The 2022 Youth Appreciation Award Recipients (by school and grade):

Malibu Elementary School:

Fifth grade:

Kailand Ford

Maja Rostampor

Webster Elementary School:

Fifth grade:

Bodhi Skelton

Viola Fernald

Our Lady of Malibu School:

Fifth grade:

Carrington Hale

Charles Nenejian

Sixth grade:

Xue Mastripollito

Bertie Merkell

Seventh grade:

Sophie Falvai

Eighth grade:

Uma Friesen

Malibu Middle School:

Sixth grade:

Aayan Jain

Leila Trujillo

Seventh grade:

Parker Kaplan

Pixie Jones

Eighth grade:

Natalie Lapajne

Terence Tejada-Gonzalez

Malibu High School:

Ninth grade:

Diego Alvarez

Nick Ortiz

10th grade:

Sean Perl

Shane Perl

11th grade:

Hannah Kaloper

Sophie Regan

12th grade:

Charlotte Flores

Jake Sichta

