Family identifies body found on Mulholland

The family of a transgender woman says the body found on Mulholland Highway in Malibu last Thursday is that of their loved one. On Dec. 2, police received a call before 9 a.m. reporting a body found off the side of the road at the 33000 block of Mulholland near Decker Canyon. The road was blocked for five hours as police combed the area looking for clues into the death. Initially, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reported the body found was that of a man. Days later, LASD updated its reports identifying the body as that of a woman and asking for the public’s help in solving the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death. The family of 27-year-old Day Rodas came forward to report their family member missing and confirmed her identity. No cause of death is known at this time. The Rodas family has said they are unsettled by her death. They described Rodas as “pure and kind.” She had only recently come out as transgender. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to take care of funeral expenses.

