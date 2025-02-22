Opinion: It’s time for Malibu to rebuild smarter, safer, and stronger

By Haylynn Conrad

Malibu has seen its fair share of disasters — raging wildfires, devastating mudslides, and an ever-present threat to homes, businesses, and lives. The recent Palisades Fire was yet another painful reminder of our vulnerability. While the embers may have died down, the work to secure our community is just beginning.

The question now is: Will we rebuild the same way, knowing the risks, or will we take bold action to ensure Malibu emerges stronger than ever? We have the Olympics coming; let’s show the world what we can do.

We need a comprehensive, forward-thinking strategy — one that addresses recovery, resilience, and long-term safety.That’s why I am calling for the immediate implementation of Malibu Resilience 2026, a two-year plan that will not only rebuild what was lost but also protect our community from the next disaster.

A plan for Malibu’s future

Malibu Resilience 2026 is built on five key pillars:

1. Rapid, fire-safe rebuilding: Homeowners who commit to fire-resistant construction should get fast-tracked permits and financial incentives to rebuild stronger. Delays only deepen the crisis for displaced families, and we cannot afford red tape slowing down recovery.

2. Fire and mudslide mitigation infrastructure: We need strategic firebreaks, underground power lines, erosion controls, and expanded emergency water supplies to prevent the next catastrophe. The science is clear — preparedness saves lives.

3. Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) safety overhaul: PCH is Malibu’s lifeline, yet it remains dangerously overcrowded and vulnerable to landslides. We must upgrade evacuation routes, improve traffic safety, and create emergency access lanes. Let’s get creative with what we have. Partner with Caltrans and design a road for the future. Look at models from around the world and have the courage to implement them. We should be thinking about welcoming other modes of transportation like shuttles, buses, and even ferries!

4. Community preparedness and policy reform: Wildfire safety training, neighborhood evacuation plans, brush clearance from our parks, and updated fire-resistant building codes should become standard. If we fail to adapt, we are choosing to remain at risk.

5. Upgrade our communication infrastructure: Underground wires. Demand solar backup at our cellular towers. Allow generators at our homes, schools, and community buildings.

And one more crucial addition: Our small businesses are the backbone of Malibu’s economy, and they need urgent support to recover. That means emergency grants, low-interest recovery loans, streamlined permitting, and a “Shop Local Malibu” campaign to keep our community thriving.

We can’t afford to wait

This isn’t about politics, bureaucracy, or kicking the can down the road. It’s about common sense. We’ve seen the devastation, and we know that climate-driven disasters will only intensify. The time to act is now.

We must demand that city officials, state agencies, and community leaders prioritize Malibu Resilience 2026 — not months or years from now, but today. Funding sources exist. The expertise is there. What’s needed is the will to act.

Malibu has always been a symbol of beauty, strength, and resilience. Let’s make sure that, when the next fire comes, we’re ready — not just to survive, but to thrive.

It’s time to build smarter. It’s time to build safer. It’s time for Malibu Resilience 2026.

Do you support this plan? Contact your local representatives and demand action now. The future of Malibu depends on it.

