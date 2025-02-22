Malibu Pacific Church sparks community fun with ‘Go Local’ Restaurant Bingo!

“Let’s love our Malibu restaurants even more and support locally-owned businesses!” Pastor Andy Vom Steeg admonished parishioners, visitors, and all those who follow Malibu Pacific Church on social media. “We are playing blackout Bingo!”

Since it’s Bingo, of course, there are both prizes and a lot of fun.

How it works

Complete a square on your Bingo card. Share it with @GoLocalMalibu. You can do this with a physical card or with a screenshot on your phone. Remember to take pictures and post your progress on Instagram or Facebook with @GoLocalMalibu. Scan the QR code to find the restaurant locations and websites. 

Questions? If you have questions, email Office@Malibupacific.church.

How’s Bingo going?

Local Dr. Channing Phil Frykman, who is originally from Texas, and her family took on the Bingo effort and she first posted on social media, “HOWDY’S – Yeehaw!”  Her next post online read, Zinque celebration! She has two squares on her bingo card and is going strong. Larkin Cumberland simply posted, “This is so cool!” 

Cormac and Wailani O’Herlihy checked in by posting, “V’s and starting our Bingo card for Malibu Pacific Church whereby we support all the restaurants in Malibu and win a prize!”  The post ended by stating, “Way to bless and support Malibu, our community!!”

So — if you want to do something to support local businesses, go out to a local establishment and play and win Bingo!

