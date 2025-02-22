Pepperdine Sues Netflix Over ‘Running Point’ Trademark Dispute

Pepperdine University has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The university alleges trademark infringement related to the upcoming comedy series “Running Point.” The series, co-created by Mindy Kaling, who this week received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, premieres Feb. 27. It features a fictional Los Angeles professional basketball team named the “Waves,” which Pepperdine claims closely mirrors its own athletic branding, including its team colors, logo and use of the number “37” worn by its mascot to honor the university’s founding in 1937.

A Pepperdine official stated, “Without our permission, Netflix continues to promote Running Point, a new series that has misappropriated our trademarked name, the Waves, our colors, blue and orange, and our hometown of Los Angeles.” The university contends that the series’ mature themes — including explicit content, substance use, and profanity — are inconsistent with its Christian values and could harm its reputation.

The university also claims it made multiple attempts to resolve the issue amicably and that Netflix and Warner Bros. have not taken corrective action, prompting the university to seek legal intervention.

Pepperdine dubs “Running Point” a “raunchy” comedy that promotes themes that don’t correspond to the university’s values, including alcohol and substance use, sexual innuendo and imagery, and foul language.

The show, starring Kate Hudson, is loosely based on the real-life of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

