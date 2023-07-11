Opening reception to be held for new Malibu City Gallery exhibit “Shifting Tides” on July 16

The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to the free opening reception for the new public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, “Shifting Tides.” on Sunday, July 16, at 12 p.m.

In tribute to Malibu’s deep roots in surfing culture, the City of Malibu Arts Commission invited local Malibu artists to submit artwork for consideration to be featured in the exhibit. Those whose works were chosen for the exhibit were informed on Monday, June 19.

Surfing is in Malibu’s DNA, and Malibu has played an important role in the global history and culture of surfing, making it a natural subject to inspire local artists.

The exhibit will be displayed in the Malibu City Gallery in City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, from July 17 through Aug. 25. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free.

The commission will celebrate the artists and Malibu’s surf culture with a live musical performance by “A Call 2Peace,” and complementary food and beverages.

For more information on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission, visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org/CallforArtists or email Community Services Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org.

