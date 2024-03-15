One women killed in a single vehicle collision near Leo Carrillo State Beach

Another fatal accident on Pacific Coast Highway. The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Thursday night March 14 near Leo Carrillo Beach. One woman was killed after loosing control of her vehicle, crossing into the southbound lane and crashing. The yet to be identified victim was apparently thrown from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP received the call Thursday evening at 9:24.

While speed could be a factor, CHP officers contacted said they could not comment until an investigation is complete. It appears no other vehicle was involved. It’s unclear if there was overhead lighting at the accident location.

