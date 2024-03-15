The following incidents were reported between Feb. 14 and Feb. 18

2/14

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Seagull Way was broken into and ransacked and the victim’s laptops and vehicle registration was stolen. ￼The laptop was worth $1,200. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

2/14

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim was sure they locked their vehicle before going to the beach but returned to see it had been ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

2/14

Vandalism

A home on Piuma Road was broken into and the garage door was damaged. The victim said they saw an unknown white male enter the property through the garage. The doors were estimated to cost $1,500 to repair. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

2/15

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and the front passenger side window was shattered. The victim’s MacBook and iPad were stolen from their backpack.

2/16

Vehicle Theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and an iPhone, wallet, and key fob were stolen. The victim left the key fob on the roof of his vehicle and upon return, the key was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim used “Find my iPhone,” and was able to find their phone near Century City. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

2/17

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into and the window was shattered. The deputies noticed nearby surveillance cameras that could have captured the incident and will be contacting the residents nearby. The window was estimated to cost $300 to replace.

2/18

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of an unknown charge made to their credit card of $11,000 at an Apple Store. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...