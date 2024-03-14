Sharks athletes receive recognition from Tri-Valley, Citrus Coast leagues

Coaches from the Tri-Valley League’s other four teams nominated seven Malibu players for league recognition

Malibu High girls water polo player Ceylon Zappe was initially unsure of how the 2023-24 season would go for her squad when their campaign began last November.

However, the 15-year-old sophomore quickly realized she and her teammates would be successful in the pool.

“After the first or second game, I realized we were a connected team and could really actually play,” she said. “The team really felt like a family and we all worked as a unit. It was the best season ever.”

The Sharks 22-6 season included them winning the Tri-Vally League championship, recording big victories over several teams — including those they had fell to in season’s past — and a run to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 Water Polo Championships in February.

“Everyone was just so together,” said Zappe, who was mostly positioned at hole set. She noted she and her teammates improved drastically from the previous year to this one.

Even the Sharks’ opponents must have noticed.

The honors were announced last week.

Malibu’s Stevie Sturges was named the MVP of the Tri-Valley League, while Zappa and Tallula Murphree were selected for the eight-person Tri-Valley League first team. Izzy Morris and Olivia Wild-Mullarkey were named to the second team and Neko Kincaid, Raya Israel, and Brienna Brandau earned honorable mention honors.

Additionally, 15 other Malibu High athletes were Citrus Coast League honors recipients.

Sharks boys basketball player Dylan Goosen was named to the Citrus Coast League first team. His teammates Morgan Donnelly and Sawyer Keegan were named honorable mention.

Malibu girls basketball players Casey Ovsiowitz, a junior, and Hannah Kaloper, a senior, were Citrus Coast League first-team selections. Lauren Lapajne, also a senior, was a second-team selection and Tara DeLuca and Elizabeth Kim were honorable mention.

Sharks boys soccer player Julian Tompkins was selected for the Citrus Coast League first team. Sharks Roman Foulquier, Amara Taha, and Brenden Readyhoff were honorable mention.

Malibu girls soccer player Jessa Kletter was named to the league’s first team, and Malia Mosshart was a second-team selection. Sharks Ava Niccol, Kaia Ryan, and Charli Clark were honorable mention.

Zappe, also a member of the Malibu High swim team, said she is excited for next winter’s water polo season.

“I’m going to miss the seniors we lost,” she said, “but I think I know what I need to do to be successful next season, so I’m ready.”

