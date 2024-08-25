One California, One Coast: Policy Summit to address coastal insurability and sea level rise planning

Litigation and policies is slated for Sept. 4-5 in gathering hosted by Smart Coast California

By Barbara Burke

Special to Malibu Times

Residents of Malibu and other California coastal cities are facing sometimes herculean insurability challenges, severallawsuits and regulations impacting coastal communities and their properties are pending or recently published, while local governments grapple with whether and how to address the impact of sea level rise and beach declination.

As this goes on, a group of elected and appointed officials from various governmental agencies, including the California Coastal Commission, will join environmental, legal, economic, urban planning, and engineering professionals at One California, One Coast: the 2024 Smart Coast California Policy Summit on Sept. 4-5. The event will be held at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel.

One glance through the packed and important agenda convinces one that this is not just a conference for lawmakers and policy wonks.

The agenda is flush with presentations of interest to all, including a panel entitled, “From Data to Impact: A Discussion of California Projects,” which will address the most recent sea level rise science and, importantly, with regard to projects germane thereto, what is working, what is being tested and what the future holds.

Equally important — and sometimes frustratingly confounding, is the presentation entitled “Sea Level Rise and the Law: Addressing Liability￼, Property Rights and Regulations.” Local preeminent attorneys will consider the legal implications of coastal adaptation and management alternatives. Being lawyers, there must be a hypothetical presented for consideration, of course! Thus in the agenda, they posit, “If the permitting agency denies owners the right to protect their property, and property damage occurs, who is responsible?”

A coastal cities neighborhood scale workgroup will address options available to municipalities, counties, the state and even neighborhoods to enhance coastal resilience and mitigate sea level rise. Then, of course, after discussing the science,technology available. legalities and impacts of any coastal mitigation efforts, there’s always the big elephant in the room — who will fund such efforts and what will they cost?

Perhaps the most important panel discussion for homeowners and business property owners will address challenges and coverage issues relating to coastal insurability. There’s another emerging big elephant in the room on that one: Attendees will no doubt wonder not only how much insurance might cost, but also whether it is available at all for their properties. ￼

For more information, go to smartcoastca.org where one can learn more about the Policy Summit by reviewing last year’sconference, register for the Summit, and reserve a hotel room.

