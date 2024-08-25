Clay creativity catalyzes camaraderie

Ceramics class at Zinque delights attendees

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

“I love this experience,” said Kristen Cusomano, an attendee at Zinque ceramic class on Aug. 11. “It’s a fun thing to do on a Sunday afternoon.”

The excited group of interested ceramicists of all experience levels sat before pieces of clay and palettes, painting brushes and water cups at hand. They listened attentively while Nataliya Rogachkina of Handmade in Venice Beach provided preliminary instructions.

“There are a few useful tools for creating clay works and they include a sponge to smooth things out and to also create an ombre effect if you like,” she said. “A cutting tool is used for making handles, a needle to attach two sides of clay elements. You can also use cookie cutters to fashion clay into shapes, stamps to create special elements, rings as a base to help form a plate, bowl or cup, and of course, there are a variety of paints.”

With that, they were off. Some in the group pondered, carefully reflecting about what they wanted to create. Others happily dived in, already certain about their design decisions and intent on fashioning their creative work.

As they launched, feeling earth’s clay in their hands, friends Sarah Koos and Lauren Popish remarked about how liberating it was to work creatively.

“It’s very fun to do something with my hands and not be on the computer,” said Popish.

“It’s our analog activity,” Koos quipped.

“I think it’s an absolutely delightful day and it’s fun to spend a Sunday afternoon doing this,” Diane Sherry declared.“Working with clay is a soothing mind-body kind of therapy as it’s a sensual activity.”

It all started with balls of clay. Soon, the participants’ clay began to take form and the group displayed their wide variety of creativity. Some chose to fashion utilitarian items, while others made whimsical pieces.

Attendees made bowls, ashtrays, and other knickknacks during a ceramic workshop hosted by Zinque Malibu on Aug. 11. Attendees made bowls, ashtrays, and other knickknacks during a ceramic workshop hosted by Zinque Malibu on Aug. 11. Friends enjoy food, drinks, and making art during a ceramic workshop hosted by Zinque Malibu on Aug. 11.

There was a plate with a saguaro cactus, its arms intended to hold rings. There was also a cheese plate, a little incense holder, and a plant holder. There was a three-dish plate that its creator intended to use as a vitamin and medicine holder and a jewelry holder that had elements spelling love.

“I have created a succulent garden and doing so is a whole lot harder than it looks.” Michael Coon said. “Working with the clay is very tactile and very therapeutic.”

Watching a group of people who do not know one another begin to mingle as they enjoy a creative art always delights Marc Danays, the maitre d’ for the group. “We created the class to unite people and provide an opportunity to learn, meet each other and perhaps share their cultures and backgrounds.

“Sometimes, in our Venice Cinque restaurant where we started providing these classes, we see mothers and fathers with their kids. It’s delightful for people to develop camaraderie while being creative.”

Smoked salmon toast is served during a ceramic workshop hosted by Zinque Malibu on Aug. 11. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT. Attendees made bowls, ashtrays, and other knickknacks during a ceramic workshop hosted by Zinque Malibu on Aug. 11. Diane Sherry (top right) shapes a bowl out of clay. Ceramic artist Nataliya Rogachkina ran the workshop. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT Tools and paint were provided so people could add their own flair to their creations during a ceramic workshop hosted by Zinque Malibu on Aug. 11.

Catherine Kang agreed: “This was a fun experience with a great vibe and we created with friends and enjoyed a great Sunday afternoon.”

Danays enjoys providing residents and visitors with opportunities to gather.

“I recently provided the Aperitivo-Paella dining experience at this restaurant and customers really enjoyed watching us make the paella and sharing that experience,” he said.

As they finished, each artist told Rogachkina whether they wanted her to fire their clay work and for those who chose to do so, she said she would arrange for them to pick their clay works up.

Zinque hopes to offer further ceramics and other creative arts and dining opportunities in the future.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...