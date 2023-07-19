Olivia Davis Thornton 1944-2023

Olivia Davis Thornton, 79, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, in Malibu, California.

After graduating from University High School, Olivia started her banking career in Santa Monica at American Savings Bank, she was soon promoted to Vice President and Branch Manager. She then opened a branch in Malibu and stayed through their transition with both Washington Mutual and Chase. She always said her favorite part of banking was helping her wonderful customers. They, in turn, returned the compliment and said how they loved to be treated with her thoughtful, warmhearted, genuine, old-school style manner.

One of Olivia’s greatest passions was the sea. She moved to Malibu in 1975 and lived the rest of her years on the water’s edge so that when she had a hankering, she could dip her toes in the ocean whenever she wanted.

Because of Olivia’s great love for her community of Malibu, she got involved in the following organizations: President of the Malibu Chamber of Commerce, President of the Navy League, Organized Toys for Tots, Chaired numerous fund-raising events for the American Heart Association/Malibu Branch, Member of Malibu’s Woman’s Club, Secretary of Malibu Optimist, and Volunteer for the Malibu Sheriff’s Department.

Olivia is survived by her daughter, Vicki Levin; grandchildren, Luke and Julia Levin of Malibu; her sister, Neva Bryan; brother-in-law, Gary Bryan; and nephews, Garrett Bryan and Arthur Bryan.

In Olivia’s words, this is how she would like to be remembered:

When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloomed-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your heads bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me, but let me go. This is a journey that we all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all a part of the master plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to the friends we know. And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.

