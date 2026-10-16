Officials report Bryson Fire 17% contained at morning press conference

By Hayley Mattson · Fri Oct 16 2026

More than 400 firefighters assigned to Malibu-area blaze; one firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries, more than 100 structures threatened

Firefighters made progress overnight against the Bryson Fire, bringing containment to 17% Friday morning, Oct. 16, while Los Angeles County officials warned that strong Santa Ana winds, dry vegetation and low humidity could threaten those gains through the weekend. At a morning press conference, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone reported the fire at 146 acres, with no reported structure loss or damage. More than 414 firefighters and over 75 ground and aerial resources were assigned to the incident. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Marrone said. He declined to describe the injuries further.

“Great progress was made overnight by firefighters,” Marrone said.

But officials emphasized that the danger remained substantial. During questions from reporters, Marrone said more than 100 structures were threatened in the general area of the fire.

“Obviously, if the winds kick up later this afternoon, and we were to lose containment of the fire, a larger area could be affected and under threat,” he said.

The fire began Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4:41 p.m. on Encinal Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains. Arriving firefighters encountered a wind-driven, two-acre brush fire spreading rapidly through medium to heavy vegetation, according to Marrone.

Los Angeles County Fire and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were operating in unified command. Supporting agencies included CAL FIRE, Ventura County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, county emergency management officials, Southern California Edison and the American Red Cross.

Critical weather continues

County emergency management Director Kevin McGowan said Friday morning through the afternoon represented the most critical period of the ongoing red flag event.

“Strong winds and very dry conditions will continue to cause fire starts to spread rapidly,” McGowan said. “So we’re urging everyone to remain vigilant and ready to act.”

Officials said red flag conditions were expected to continue through 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Marrone warned that moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds, combined with low humidity and dry vegetation, would maintain an elevated fire threat across Los Angeles County.

Additional firefighting resources had been deployed throughout the county ahead of the dangerous weather.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath thanked firefighters who worked overnight and urged residents to remain prepared, even as containment improved.

“Know your zone, sign up for alerts, have your go bag ready, and if you’re told to evacuate, do so immediately,” Horvath said.

She also credited the City of Malibu and Caltrans with providing generators for Pacific Coast Highway traffic signals Thursday night.

Evacuation orders remain in effect

Sheriff Robert Luna said two evacuation zones remained under orders Friday morning, with 12 additional zones under evacuation warnings.

An evacuation order means residents must leave immediately because of an imminent threat to life, Luna said. A warning means residents should be ready to leave at any moment.

McGowan emphasized that people who need additional time or assistance should use the warning period to evacuate.

“If you or someone in your household needs additional time or assistance in evacuating, please arrange that now,” he said.

Residents should identify more than one evacuation route and have medications, essential documents, supplies and provisions for pets ready to take with them.

Officials also urged residents to check on older adults, neighbors with disabilities and anyone who might need help receiving emergency messages or leaving their home.

“If you feel unsafe or see fire threatening your area, do not wait for phone alerts or official evacuation orders,” McGowan said.

Horvath identified Agoura High School as an available evacuation shelter. She said an animal care center was accepting small animals and Pierce College was accepting large animals.

Residents were directed to emergency.lacounty.gov for evacuation information and road closure updates.

Deputies increase patrols in evacuated neighborhoods

Luna said the Sheriff’s Department had increased staffing in areas vulnerable to wildfire before the incident began, including Malibu and foothill communities.

Additional personnel also were assigned to station dispatch operations to handle a potential increase in 911 calls.

Along with evacuation assistance and traffic control, deputies were conducting undercover operations in evacuated neighborhoods and areas affected by Edison power shutoffs, Luna said.

“Unfortunately, under these circumstances, at times, you have people who will listen to the fact that we have issued evacuation orders, and people leave their residences, and there’s opportunists who think they could come in and burglarize or steal from residents who are already being impacted,” he said.

Luna warned that people entering restricted neighborhoods could encounter deputies working out of uniform.

“Do not come into these evacuated zone areas,” he said.

Power outages could affect communications

McGowan warned that public safety power shutoffs could expand throughout Friday, affecting communications infrastructure, traffic signals and electrically powered medical equipment.

Residents should charge phones, have backup batteries available and make arrangements for essential medical equipment before losing power, he said. Battery-powered radios provide another way to receive information.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center remained activated, coordinating with fire agencies, law enforcement, cities and utilities.

McGowan said officials were using several methods to distribute warnings, including registered emergency notifications, wireless emergency alerts and weather radio messages issued in partnership with the National Weather Service.

Residents were encouraged to register for county notifications at alertla.org and sign up for their city’s emergency alerts.

Water supplies ready; residents asked to turn off sprinklers

Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said crews were monitoring infrastructure and maintaining water supplies for firefighting.

Backup generators were operating, and water tanks serving the affected area were full, he said.

Pestrella urged residents evacuating their homes to turn off irrigation and avoid leaving sprinklers or rooftop watering devices running, preserving water for firefighters who may need to protect structures.

“Do not leave sprinklers running,” he said.

He also cautioned residents against remaining behind to confront an approaching wildfire with a garden hose.

“This is not the time to attempt to fight wildfire,” Pestrella said.

Residents with gated properties were asked to leave gates open when evacuating so firefighters could gain access.

Canyon access restricted, recreation sites closed

Officials said Topanga Canyon Boulevard remained restricted to residents, with Luna indicating that restriction would likely continue through the red flag event.

Horvath said state parks in the Santa Monica Mountains remained closed, and the Getty Villa was closed to the public Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Pestrella urged motorists to check current road closures before traveling or planning an evacuation route and warned against driving around barricades.

County preparedness information is available at ready.lacounty.gov, while the Fire Department’s Ready, Set, Go wildfire planning resources are available at fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

Despite the overnight progress, officials repeatedly stressed that residents should remain ready to act.

“Your life could depend on it,” Luna said. “So please listen to those warnings.”