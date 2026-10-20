This evening additional erosion has undermined Westward Beach Road and exposed a County water main just west of ongoing emergency revetment work, prompting the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to close the road between the Birdview cul-de-sac and the west corner of The Sunset Restaurant. A County contractor is using equipment and materials already on site to help prevent further erosion and damage. City maintenance crews are assisting with traffic control. As a precaution, Water District 29 will temporarily shut off water service, affecting The Sunset Restaurant.

The City said it will continue assessing conditions overnight to determine when the road can safely reopen. The public is asked to avoid the closed area and follow traffic control instructions.