Obituary: Steven Robert Moak

A local hero and friend

Steven Robert Moak

July 6, 1981 – January 17, 2022

Steven Robert “Moak” grew up on the beaches, gulleys, and canyons in Western Malibu. As a 4th generation local, Malibu’s landscape was his home. He was an adventurer, and his soul always felt a deep kinship to nature. He was wild and followed his own rules during his colorful 40 years. That wild spirit led him to firefighting decades ago. He will be remembered for his heroism, particularly during the Woolsey Fire.

Steven was always there to provide a layer of laughter, safety, and wisdom when things got real. He had his hardships but continued to overcome adversity time and time again! He was needed on the other side to be with his brother Jon and to continue to protect his nephew Lyon, who he loved fiercely!

He was a loving father to Ashley and Mila Moak. A loyal Son to Margaret Sanchez Herron. Brother to Dale Moak, Barbie Herron Conkling, brother In-law to Rich Conkling, brother to Greg Moak, Greg Moak, Jeff Moak, and preceded in death by his brother Jon Moak. He was a loving partner to Jennifer Neville and a very impactful Uncle to Lyon, Bella, Harper, Cami, Sofi, Jack, Cooper, Charly, Mason, and Brianna.

We find deep comfort knowing he is now with the Lord and wrapped in the arms of our family on the other side. He will be deeply missed, and his Legendary spirit will never be forgotten! A paddle out for Steven was held on March 12, at Zuma Beach, Tower 11.

In lieu of flowers, we would be greatly touched by any contributions given in honor and remembrance of Steven, to help his nephew, Lyon Herron. Link to Lyon’s Medical fund at go fund me is https://gofundme/8fe7070e or the link in bio at @lyon_herron on Instagram.

