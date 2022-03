A paddle out for Steven Robert “Moak” was held on March 12, at Zuma Beach, Tower 11. Following there will be a Celebration of Life at MRCA Fire Camp, 1670 Las Virgenes Canyon Road, Calabasas, CA from 1-5 pm. Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Friends, family and well-wishers gathered together on March 12, at Zuma Beach to paddle out to sea and honor their friend Steven Robert “Moak,” who died on Jan 17. Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...