The Malibu Farmers Market — where food meets art

On Sunday mornings, The Malibu Farmers Market sets up to provide the community a shopping experience like no other. In addition to the food vendors, a unique vintage boutique and art festival was organized this month which included an assortment of vintage clothing, colorful paintings, and a pleasant evening.

“The colors and music were so—angelic,” Co-founder and president of The Cornucopia Foundation, Debra Bianco, said in an interview with The Malibu Times. “Hearing the music in the background and people walking around and enjoying the food, for the moment you forget all the hate in the world, it was just that sweet and peaceful.”

For the Vintage Boutique, Bianco said they were honored to have American fashion designer Betsy Johnson visit the Malibu Farmers Market.

Bianco explained that the first Sunday of every month would be the Vintage Boutique, and the second Sunday will be the Art Festival. Those interested in participating can DM [direct message] the Farmers Market on Instagram or call at (805)380-6492.

For the Vintage Boutique on March 6, vendors had racks of curated and vintage clothing and tables with handmade and colorful accessories. For the Art Festival on March 13, artists had their work on display, and some were even live painting that morning.

Artists such as Ronen Pollak, Galeet Giz Zeituny, Bardia Soltani, Silvia Barnett, and many more, had colorful artwork on display.

“Really, when you come here, you taste these amazing foods and shop — it’s more than a farmers market, it’s an experience,” Bianco said. “It was a beautiful day where food meets art.”

The Malibu Farmers Market is organized every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 23555 Civic Center Way. For more information, visit the market on Instagram @malibusfarmersmarket.

