Nobu hit with sexual harassment lawsuit

Hostesses accuse celebrity hotspot of discrimination

Nobu Malibu is facing a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination against hostesses. The lawsuit filed by a former employee, an unnamed 23-year-old Jane Doe, listed as plaintiff, is seeking $500,000 in damages. The former hostess alleges the star-studded Malibu hotspot with failure to protect its employees in the workplace and systemic sexual harassment. The suit mentions a former supervisor only referred to as “Marcus” who allegedly walked behind hostesses and “lightly fondled their buttocks before they had the chance to avoid his advances.” The lawsuit alleges the behavior only got worse when the employee was said to be drinking. The suit also alleges the restaurant of encouraging hostesses to flirt with clientele, requiring them to wear “scantily clad” uniforms and subjecting employees to unwanted sexual advances from customers and managers. There has been no comment from Nobu, its attorneys or Jane Doe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...