MRCA clears brush along Malibu canyon roads

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) has announced it is clearing dry brush from roadsides in Malibu and Topanga in an effort to prevent wildfires. The early action roadside fire prevention program targets historic fire corridors in the Santa Monica Mountains. Vegetation clearance has been completed along Decker, Latigo, and Corral Canyon with an increased roadside clearance from 10 to 30 feet.

The brush clearance was funded by Proposition 4, to perform on-the-ground fire resilience actions in a short and accelerated timeframe to prepare for the 2025 Fire Season.

According to an MRCA spokesman, “While the MRCA does all of its required brush clearance every year, the roadside work described, most of which is on public property not owned by MRCA, is not something that is required by law nor has the work been previously funded. Because the Governor has made fire prevention activities a priority and provided early action funding for these efforts, the MRCA developed the Early Action Roadside Fire Prevention program to broaden and improve fire prevention tactics in Malibu and Topanga Canyons.”

The MRCA also stated, “Fire prevention is a year-round activity for the MRCA. The MRCA trains and deploys teams across the Los Angeles Basin to perform fuel reduction as well as hiring contractors. With lower-than-average rainfall and warmer weather, fire season is, unfortunately, already upon us.”

Other fire resiliency strategies employed include vegetation management, such as ignition and spread prevention, including native oak planting, fuel breaks, and riparian mitigation to concentrate moisture and prevent fire spread.

The MRCA employs up to 60 full-time, seasonal, and volunteer wildland firefighters trained and certified to National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) standards in terrain, topography, wildfire suppression, and fuel management. The Los Angeles Conservation Corps is a key partner in workforce development.

There is no word from MRCA on brush clearance plans for 2026 and beyond. Los Angeles County Fire Marshall Richard Stillwagon, however, has stated the Fire Department received permission from the State to perform fuel reduction on State and even MRCA land that abuts Malibu properties.

