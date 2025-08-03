Pepperdine student-athletes make academic splash in summer honors roundup

Beach volleyball, men’s volleyball, men’s tennis, and swim and dive teams lead the way as 145 Waves from 12 sports land on the WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Pepperdine Waves student-athletes and sports teams garnered academic accolades in July.

The Waves beach volleyball and the men’s volleyball squads received American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Awards and the men’s tennis team and seven team members earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Awards. The swim and dive team earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-America Team honors. Additionally, 145 student-athletes from 12 programs were named to the West Coast Conference (WCC) Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The Waves swim and dive squad earned CSCAA Scholar All-American Team honors for the 20th straight semester. The 35-member team had a combined 3.57 grade-point average in the spring semester. Twenty-three of them had 3.5 GPAs or higher.

These academic honors follow the Waves’ Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship win five months ago.

Pepperdine head coach Ellie Monobe is thrilled and proud of the Waves’ commitment to academics.

“Not only have they shown dominance in the pool, but continue to pursue excellence in the classroom,” she said.

To earn honors, CSCAA teams needed at least a 3.00 GPA.

The AVCA Team Academic Award celebrates teams that maintained a year-long 3.3 GPA or higher.

Pepperdine’s beach volleyball and men’s volleyball teams are among the 1,450 collegiate and high school programs nationwide to receive this year’s award, which sets a record for the most teams honored in the award’s history. The beach volleyball team has received the award for nine straight years, while the men’s volleyball team has earned the honor for two consecutive years.