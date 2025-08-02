Law firm hired to audit FireAid

After facing mounting criticism over the distribution of funds raised by FireAid concerts the organizers of the charity event have hired a law firm to audit its grant making process. In response to President Trump, among others, criticizing FireAid as a “total disaster,” that charity has not only hired accounting firm KPMG to report on aid impact after six months and again in December for a year-end review,

FireAid also hired the law firm Lathan & Watkins to conduct a review of the grantmaking process and governance. The Annenberg Foundation was tasked with distributing $100 million in funds raised, but said fire victims would not be receiving direct funds through FireAid. FireAid organizers issued a statement: “As a newly formed 501c3, FireAid does not have the capability to make direct payments to individuals, and that was never the plan. To deliver aid into the community, we partnered directly with trusted local nonprofits who have the capacity to reach the communities in need, to provide food security, housing, and resources for schools.”

A sampling of nonprofits contacted by The Malibu Times confirmed that thousands of dollars were received in two rounds of funding and that those funds were distributed to fire-affected households. The first audit report is expected in just weeks.

