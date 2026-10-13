Two homes along Pacific Coast Highway were red-tagged after inspectors identified compromised foundations, while damage to Paradise Cove Pier prompted emergency stabilization work through the weekend, Malibu officials reported Monday. The updates at the Oct. 12 City Council meeting highlighted continuing threats to coastal homes, roads and infrastructure as city staff coordinated with Caltrans, private property owners and contractors on immediate repairs and longer-term solutions. Community Development Director Yolanda Bundy said the owners of both red-tagged homes were notified. No homeowners were present when the damage was assessed. Her presentation also documented erosion at four additional properties, showing damage to shoreline protection and land along the highway.

Emergency repairs continue along PCH

Bundy said Caltrans was working under four director’s orders, with four contractors conducting erosion repairs. City staff remained in contact with the agency throughout the weekend and met with Caltrans again Monday morning. She also reported that a previously exposed high-pressure gas line had required repeated repairs as successive storms affected the shoreline. The ongoing work underscored the difficulty of protecting infrastructure where wave action continues to erode the ground supporting roads and utilities.

Paradise Cove Pier receives emergency shoring

Inspectors responded to Paradise Cove Pier on Friday, Oct. 9, after a contractor reported damage to supporting piles and buckling.

The property owner’s contractor and structural engineer developed an emergency shoring plan, and work continued through the weekend. Photographs presented to the council Monday documented the damage and subsequent stabilization efforts.

Bundy emphasized that the shoring was an immediate protective measure while a permanent repair is evaluated.

Council members clarified that Paradise Cove Pier is privately owned. The city is assisting by expediting permits and conducting inspections, while responsibility for hiring contractors and completing repairs rests with the property owner.

Sea Level Drive residents await reopening

Residents displaced by damage to Sea Level Drive still had no firm timetable for returning home Monday.

Bundy said the city had been informed that the original contractor was terminated and a new local contractor had signed a contract. The replacement contractor indicated an intention to pursue a permanent repair rather than only a temporary fix.

City staff continued coordinating with the homeowners association and expected additional information as the new contractor took over.

Bundy said residents’ requests to return home remained a priority, but she could not provide a reopening date.

At Latigo Shore Drive, staff also continued monitoring an existing landslide vulnerable to wave erosion and drainage problems. Bundy said the city was working with property owners and Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors on potential solutions.

For affected residents, the distinction between emergency stabilization and permanent repair remains critical: work is underway to address immediate hazards, but several properties and access routes still face unresolved repairs.