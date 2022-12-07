Michael Landon Community Center to be closed for maintenance

The Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park will be closed from Dec. 12 through 18 for maintenance. Exterior restroom access will be available. Additional water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains are located on the multipurpose field near the sandbox play area and at the baseball fields. For more information on the city’s parks and facilities, visit https://malibucity.org/facilities.

