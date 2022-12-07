HomeNewsBreaking News
Michael Landon Community Center to be closed for maintenance

Samantha Bravo
The Michael Landon Community Center is located at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photo archive. By Samantha Bravo.

The Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park will be closed from Dec. 12 through 18 for maintenance. Exterior restroom access will be available. Additional water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains are located on the multipurpose field near the sandbox play area and at the baseball fields. For more information on the city’s parks and facilities, visit https://malibucity.org/facilities.

