Calendar for the week of Dec. 8

THURS, DEC. 8

PARK TALES: ART IN THE PARK

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-registration is required at MalibuCity.org/Register, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

SAT, DEC. 10

SEMI-ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND ELECTRONIC WASTE COLLECTION

All residents of Los Angeles County may utilize mobile, one-day collection events throughout the county. Events will be held as scheduled, rain or shine. Download the bilingual (English/Spanish) event flyer at www.malibucity.org/DocumentCenter for details.

Please follow the transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip when driving your HHW/E-waste to collection events for disposal. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit pw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/Hhw.

SAT, DEC. 10, AND SUN, DEC. 11

‘JOYS OF THE SEASON’ PACIFIC BALLET DANCE THEATRE

The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre is bringing its “Joys of the Season” performance to the Smothers Theatre on Dec. 10 and 11. Led by Director and Choreographer Natasha Middleton, this year marks the first time for the Pacific Ballet to bring their show to the Malibu theater at Pepperdine’s campus. Tickets are on sale now at www.pacificballetdancetheatre.com. Smothers Theatre is located at Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, 90263.

SUN, DEC. 11

MALIBU CHRISTMAS WOODIE PARADE

Join the Malibu community on Sunday, Dec. 11, for the Malibu Christmas Woodie Parade. Food, music, fun and Woodies! Hosted by John Zambetti. Arriving at Aviator Nation across from the Malibu Pier by 3 p.m.

SUN, DEC. 11

SANTA PAWS

Join us for an event that is for humans and their dogs!

The event will include:

Pictures with Santa

Shelter Donation Box — bring an item to donate to a local shelter

Treats for humans and pups

Ugly Sweater Contest

Dogs must always be on a leash and under control by their owner. At Malibu Bluffs Park, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

MON, DEC. 12

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month. Virtual meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. No physical location from which members of the public may observe the meeting and offer public comment will be provided. Please view the meeting, which will be livestreamed at https://malibucity.org/video and https://malibucity.org/VirtualMeeting.

THURS, DEC. 15

DECEMBER LUNCHEON

Celebrate the new year at the Malibu Senior Center! Lunch will be catered by Maggiano’s and entertainment will be provided by the Malibu Senior Center Choir class from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants. $5, pre-registration is required.

SAT, DEC. 17

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AND FRIENDS

Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast box and the chance to meet Santa Claus and a couple of his friends from the North Pole! The morning also includes art activities, holiday games, and storytime with the Malibu Library. Show off your holiday pajamas and bring a camera! Reservations are recommended, maximum 60 participants. From 9 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. $5 per person. Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m.

WED, DEC. 27, THROUGH JAN. 10

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING SERVICE

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees.

ONGOING

ADAMSON HOUSE FUNDRAISER TOURS

Enjoy the festively decorated Adamson House for the holiday season, and explore this beautiful 1930s beach home filled with original ceramic tiles from Malibu Potteries. The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Refreshments will be served in the museum. Guests can pick up their gift at our Visitor Center.

Adults 16 and older: $25

Children under 16: $10

5-years and under: Free

Reservations required for groups of six or more: Call (310) 456-9378

All proceeds from the tours, as well as sales from the Visitor Center, benefit the Malibu Adamson House Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses the funds for the upkeep and preservation of the Adamson House. No refunds. Location is 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

BOARD GAMES AND SOCIAL CLUB

Join Malibu community members for an afternoon of fun board games every Tuesday 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Games include bridge, canasta, checkers, chess, dominos, and mancala. RSVP required. This is an ongoing drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way. The Malibu Farmers Market is hosting a vintage, art, and brunch Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

