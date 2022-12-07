Christmas Community night to support the Malibu High Booster Club

Join for a community night on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chili Cook-Off Site. Bison Burger Truck will be there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Malibu High School Choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy hot chocolate, candy canes and crafts.

Members of the Malibu High Sharks water polo teams will be helping sell Christmas trees at Malibu High’s Athletic Booster Club Christmas Tree Lot until Dec. 11.

All the proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic teams, such as basketball, baseball, soccer, football, golf, track and field, and more.

The Christmas Tree Lot is located at 23575 Civic Center Way. The booster club began selling trees on Dec. 1. The lot is open 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursdays and open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

