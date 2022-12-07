City of Malibu provides holiday safety tips

The City of Malibu staff and City Council wish everyone in the community a safe and happy holiday, filled with health, happiness, family, friendship and love. We are grateful to serve this community and work together to help protect Malibu’s beautiful natural surroundings and environment, and protect Malibu’s safety and community character.

As we head into the holidays, our Public Safety Team has some safety tips for the community. A Christmas tree can go from a delightful household holiday symbol to a potential starting point of a dangerous house fire as it becomes dry and flammable, so don’t wait too long to dispose of your holiday tree. The city offers free Christmas trees recycling Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at the Chili Cook-off lot at 23575 Civic Center Way. For curbside collection, remove all metal stands and decorations, and cut up the tree so that it fits into the yard waste bin. Check and refill the tree’s water pan regularly. Keep holiday trees at least 3 feet away from any heat source. Make sure lighting cords are not worn out, check for broken bulbs, and do not overload electric outlets.

Decorative candles are the source of numerous house fires every year. Keep candles safely away from any flammable materials, and do not leave them burning unattended.

Every year, many people are badly burned, and nearly 1,000 house fires are started by the improper use of deep fryers to cook turkeys. Always use turkey fryers outdoors, on a flat surface at least 10 feet from any structures. Keep children and pets away. Do not leave the fryer unattended. Use safety equipment such as hot mitts and keep a fire extinguisher on hand. Make sure your turkey is completely defrosted before frying it. See more turkey fryer safety tips from the US Fire Administration (usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/publications/turkey-fryer-fire-safety-infographic.pdf).

Always ensure that the chimney flue is open while using the fireplace to prevent smoke and carbon monoxide from flooding the house. Before starting a wood fire in your fireplace, make sure it is approved for wood burning. Have your chimney inspected annually and cleaned if necessary.

Celebrate responsibly by designating drivers, or using taxis or rideshares.

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...