HomeNews
News

MHS theatre Director, Jodi Plaia retiring after 21 years in Malibu

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
293

Community Spotlight: MHS Director Jodi Plaia

Staff Report

Malibu High School Theater Director Jodi Plaia is retiring after 27 years of teaching, 21 of them at Malibu High. She has directed 62 consecutive productions in Malibu since 1996.

“I have many current and past students who can speak on Jodi’s lasting positive impact on their lives,” MMHS Arts and Angels President Jolynn Regan said. “She is the soul of our theater department, and it will not be the same without Jodi in the wings.”

Plaia’s last shows are on April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. 

Previous article
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on April 10
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×