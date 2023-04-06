MHS theatre Director, Jodi Plaia retiring after 21 years in Malibu

Community Spotlight: MHS Director Jodi Plaia

Staff Report

Malibu High School Theater Director Jodi Plaia is retiring after 27 years of teaching, 21 of them at Malibu High. She has directed 62 consecutive productions in Malibu since 1996.

“I have many current and past students who can speak on Jodi’s lasting positive impact on their lives,” MMHS Arts and Angels President Jolynn Regan said. “She is the soul of our theater department, and it will not be the same without Jodi in the wings.”

Plaia’s last shows are on April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...