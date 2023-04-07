Carl Bendix 1952-2022

Event planner extraordinaire, long-time Malibu resident, and much-loved friend to many, Carl A. Bendix, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022, in Heredia, Costa Rica, surrounded by friends, family, and Bodhi, his beloved dog. He was 70 years old.

Carl was known for his uncanny ability to bring style and substance together in his special events, as he had the magical touch of a wizard. Carl made his mark as an award-winning producer and designer, ranging from glittering film premieres and events at Cannes Film Festival to the Academy Awards Governors Ball, the Governors’ Global Climate Summit, and The California Governor and First Lady’s Conference on Women to name a few.

For over three decades, Carl brought to life creative themes designed to connect people with the issues that matter in a world facing challenges with climate change, the environment, and social inequality. He was a champion for many non-profit organizations and strived to effect change through the events he produced.

Carl had a special place in his heart for the Special Olympics and Best Buddies, producing uplifting and prolific fundraising events for both organizations as he strived to make a difference with all that he did.

A generous friend, he cared deeply for his relationships, and whenever possible, he spread his wealth, abundance, and love for life to all he knew. He loved creating parties of any size, and indulging in great food, all while living life to the fullest. We will miss you. Rest in peace, dear friend.

