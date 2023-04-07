Denise Gartland Novoselski 1951-2023

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Denise Gartland Novoselski’s passing on March 15, 2023, in Malibu, CA. Denise was born in Pasadena and grew up in Pacific Palisades, CA.

She was the daughter of James J Gartland (d.1980) and Betty F. Gartland (d. 2020).

She is survived by her siblings Patricia Gartland, James J. Gartland Jr, and Barbara Gartland. Also, her beloved six nieces and nephews and five grand nieces and nephews.

Denise was married to Timothy Novoselski (d. 2013) for 35 years. They met as journalism majors at USC and worked side-by-side as the first-ever co-editors of the Daily Trojan.

Denise and Tim would continue to work together for many, many years. This included a move to Idaho in their early marriage, where they both worked at the local newspaper. This began their lifelong love affair with McCall, Idaho, and the many friends they made there. Eventually, they returned home to California and became co-publishers for Miramar Publishing Company, Denise’s family business.

Denise was always creating–writing, painting, and designing. Her love for jewelry design began with a collection of beads and metals collected in her many travels around the world and evolved into a successful business–a reflection of her inner spirit. “Denise James” jewelry was carried in many fine boutiques and acquired quite a following.

She loved the ocean, lakes, mountains, woods, and streams. She and Tim had a sprawling ranch in Idaho and a lovely home perched high above the Pacific Ocean in Malibu.

Important in her life were her and Tim’s beloved huskies-she was devoted to them and they to her. She was a wonderful sister, a loving aunt, an amazing friend, and a generous philanthropist to many causes. She will be missed by the many who knew her and whose lives she touched. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Denise asks that a pebble or rock be thrown into a body of water in her honor.

