Helen Allgreen 1929-2023

Helen Allgreen passed peacefully at the age of 94 in the presence of her children, Chris and Andrea, on March 7th, 2023.

She arrived in California from her native Scotland in her twenties with her beloved sister Sheila and married Frank Allgreen, who predeceased her. Helen and Frank moved to Malibu Park in 1967 to raise their two children, and she remained in the same house she loved so much until losing it in the 2018 fire.

She enjoyed gardening, working as a travel agent throughout Malibu, and volunteering at the library and events held in the community.

A service at Malibu Methodist Church in Malibu Park will be held Saturday, April 15th, at 10:00 a.m.

