Daniel Allen Logan 1940-2023

Dan was born to Gene and Myrtle Logan in Lansing, Michigan. Upon graduation from Sexton High School in 1959, he spent a year at Michigan State, then took two years off to “bum around and travel.” Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army for two years as a First Class Tank Gunner and was honorably discharged.

While pursuing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Cal Poly, San Louis Obispo, he interned, became a co-partner, and eventually owned Medical Planning Associates (MPA) at Rockledge on Rambla Pacifico in Malibu. He supervised MPA’s offices in Malibu, Washington D.C., and Tehran, Iran specializing in large-scale healthcare projects and growing a staff from 10 to 50 people. An MPA highlight was being selected for Design Development and Space Programming of the Navy hospital ships MERCY and COMFORT, the world’s first “floating hospitals” which still deliver urgent healthcare for the USA and developing nations around the globe.

Rockledge was unfortunately destroyed by wildfire in 1993, and MPA relocated first to Dan’s Las Flores beach house, then to Tidepool, a former art studio/shell shop. Two years after Rockledge burned, Dan closed the business and relocated to Palm Springs and a lakeside cabin getaway at Big Bear Lake.

His company, as early as the 70s, pioneered every other Friday off and provided a chef-prepared lunch every day for everyone in the office. After lunch, activities included volleyball and swimming in the courtyard pool. Given his love of architecture; his impeccable, graceful style; and the gift of considerable patience, Dan was “uncommonly well-qualified” (one of his favorite terms) to renovate and rejuvenate homes, which he did lovingly and frequently. He was particularly adept at creating comfort and style in small spaces.

Additionally, Dan was an unabashed lover of his pet cats and dogs and had an ardent appreciation of luxury and vintage cars (Bentleys), of which he owned many over the years. He will be remembered for his unique way of “walking with contained energy,” his playfulness, avid support for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), appreciation of fine art, infamous shopping expeditions, and intuitive kindness towards all. Over his lifetime, he managed to have five husbands, and as he put it, “I was competing with ZsaZsa and Liz!”

He is survived by siblings Nancy Logan Sellers of Bellair Beach, Florida, David of upstate New York, nephews Steve, Mike, Bart and Greg Sellers, Steven Logan, and niece Sara Logan. Dan will be missed by his former mentor and business partner, Jim Moore of Pierce City, Missouri, along with innumerable friends and business associates. Also mourning his passing is former personal partner Steven M. Sole.

Donations in Dan’s memory should be made to the HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN, 1640 Rhode Island Ave., Washington D.C. ATTN: Donations. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...