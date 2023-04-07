The following incidents were reported between March 2 to March 8

3/2

Grand Theft

An iPhone, wallet, and multiple credit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach. The victim said they believed to leave their vehicle unlocked while going surfing. The victim provided security footage of the incident and said the suspect was described as an adult male, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, sweatpants, and dark sandals. The suspect used a napkin to open the door and ransacked the vehicle. The victim said the suspect attempted to use his credit card at an Apple Store in Downtown Los Angeles but the charges were declined. The iPhone was worth $1,000.

3/4

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Zuma Canyon Trailhead was broken into, and multiple credit cars were stolen. The victims said they went hiking, left their wallets in their vehicle and upon return their driver side door was damaged and two pairs of gold earrings were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Carbon Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the driver-side window was shattered and was estimated to cost $3,500 to repair.

3/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Rambla Vista was broken into and the window was smashed. The victim’s purse was stolen from the backseat of the vehicle. Aan estimated $150 in cash and Apple airpods worth $200 were stolen. The purse was worth $400.

3/8

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was stolen and a wallet and iPhone worth $1,000 was stolen. The victim hid their key in the gas cap, went surfing, and upon return the keys were stolen and his vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...