Mark C. Palmer 1969-2025

Mark Christopher Palmer died on April 19th, 2025, of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in Ronald Reagan Hospital UCLA. Mark was 56 years old.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Alexis Jade Palmer. He is survived by his two sons, Colin Lamar Palmer (35) and Ansel Rader Palmer (10), his wife Devorah Rader Palmer, his sister Leslie Palmer Bosen, brother Brent Layne Palmer, and Father, Kent Lamar Palmer.

Mark graduated from Newbury Park High School. He was an avid snowboarder, surfer, golfer, and fisherman. Mark worked in craft service in the entertainment industry.

Mark described himself as a man’s man, an athlete who enjoyed helping others, snowboarding, surfing, working, and being in Mammoth. He loved his family and believed in God. He believed that success was being a good father, husband, and friend, and he was all three.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Mammoth Lakes, California, where he lived when he met his wife and again after they were married. He last lived in Malibu, California.

Mark is Surfing on the Waves of Heaven.

