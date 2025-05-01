Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Princess: Thursday, May 1

Princess arrived with her sister, who’s been adopted, and is still waiting for her forever home. Princess’s family lost their home to the fires and had to make the heartbreaking decision to find her a new family.

Princess waits day after day, watching people pass by her. She’s a special girl with a huge heart. Stop by and meet Princess and her other adoptable friends today!

Special Offer: Adoption Fees Waived from April 28-May 3

Fees waived for all DACC Pets!

• Includes adoption fees, spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip

• Does not include license and trust fee (if applicable)

• Includes All small pets: cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, etc!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

