Driving Change: An Offer Malibu Can’t Refuse

By Michel Shane, Columnist

Our beloved Malibu stands at a critical crossroads. After two decades here, I’ve never witnessed challenges like those we face today, yet I believe in our collective strength to forge innovative solutions.

The Pacific Coast Highway—our lifeline—continues to fail us. Recent rains have again closed this vital artery. While it will reopen to passholders soon and to the general public by Memorial Day with one lane each way at 25 mph, I must speak plainly: this arrangement is a disaster waiting to happen. More accidents, closures, and potentially more tragedies lie ahead if we continue relying exclusively on this vulnerable corridor. As the newly dubbed “Godfather of PCH Safety” (a title I wear with humor and determination), I’ve advocated for revolutionary thinking about our transportation future.

Because of PCH’s vulnerabilities, I’ve been championing an alternative staring us in the face: our magnificent ocean. The Malibu Transit Waterway system proposal is gaining unprecedented momentum with California officials. Haylynn Conrad and her team have united diverse individuals and foundations who share this vision, creating a powerful coalition focused on transformative solutions. The caliber of partners stepping forward gives me confidence that this isn’t just a dream but an achievable reality. Similar maritime systems thrive worldwide in coastal communities facing constraints like ours, from Sydney to Stockholm. What works elsewhere can work here, tailored to Malibu’s unique coastline.

The three-year implementation timeline represents remarkably efficient scheduling for a project of this magnitude. Within these years, we’ll progress from approvals through environmental studies and construction to a fully operational waterway system connecting our coastal communities.

We don’t need to wait for completion to see benefits. We can launch a pilot program within months, connecting key points from Malibu to Santa Monica while the comprehensive system develops. Think of water taxis and ferry services bypassing traffic entirely when PCH faces closures. Each phase would establish a marine transportation network as the cornerstone for Malibu’s revitalization, reducing dependency on a single vulnerable roadway and opening possibilities for sustainable growth and emergency access. When disaster strikes again—and it will—our community deserves more than one fragile lifeline.

On another front, we must recognize Captain Seetoo’s exceptional leadership; we are so lucky to have her in our corner. Her vision makes her invaluable to our community. Her supervisor, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, deserves gratitude for supporting her initiatives. Both leaders genuinely care about Malibu’s well-being and safety in ways few officials ever have. I encourage you to attend Sheriff Luna’s reelection fundraiser on Saturday, May 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Howard Rudzki’s home. Contact Howard Rudski at hrudski@gmail.com for details. Your presence will support Sheriff Luna and demonstrate our unwavering support for Captain Seetoo.

I must now bare my soul about something transcending my role as columnist—The Emily Shane Foundation (emilyshane.org). For twelve years, this beacon of hope has illuminated paths for over 1,100 struggling, underserved students drowning in a system failing to support their academic challenges. What began with three students and a parent’s determination to honor a lost daughter has blossomed into transformative education. Each child represents dreams rekindled and potential unleashed. But our funding has plummeted to critical levels, threatening everything we’ve built. Every life we’ve changed, every future we’ve reclaimed stands in jeopardy unless our community rises to this moment.

On May 29, we’re holding our most crucial fundraiser at Cafe Habana Malibu from 6:30-9:30 p.m. I’ve spent years advocating for our community without asking for financial support, but tonight, I’m reaching out with both hands. For a $150 ticket price—less than many spend on dinner — you’ll enjoy an unforgettable evening with open bar, exquisite wines, live action, silent auction, a harpist, a dance performance by Malibu’s cherished studio, Dance Star Malibu (where Emily thrived as a dancer), a live auction with a fabulous array of items and more – while becoming part of something transcendent. You’ll join those who refused to let this vital work falter, helping us reach students who desperately need programs transforming futures.

I’m not simply inviting you—I’m imploring you to mark May 29th on your calendar. This small foundation with enormous impact needs you now more than ever. Every empty seat represents a student we might not help tomorrow. More information on our website, EmilyShane.org. Link to tickets: bit.ly/ESFWOM25. In addition, there will be an online silent auction starting Tuesday, 5/22, and ending at noon PST on Friday, 5/30. Link to auction (once live): bit.ly/WOMSilentAuction25.

As we navigate these challenges, remember we cannot succeed alone. Malibu’s strength has always been our unwavering support for one another in times of crisis.

In the words of the “Godfather of PCH Safety,” consider these offers you can’t refuse. Let’s be the community that illuminates darkness, showing the world that what defines us isn’t who we are individually, but collectively—people who genuinely care for one another. I’ll be looking for you on May 29, and together, we’ll ensure the Emily Shane Foundation continues its vital mission for decades to come.

