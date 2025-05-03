Fraser Bohm ordered to stand trial 

After two days of emotional testimony, a judge has ruled that Fraser Michael Bohm of Malibu is ordered to stand trial on four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The charges stem from a high-speed crash on Oct. 17, 2023, that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine University seniors — all members of the Alpha Phi sorority — as they stood on the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway. The now 23-year-old Bohm will return to Superior Court in Van Nuys on July 1 for arraignment.

Crash witnesses and law enforcement officers testified this week in a preliminary hearing before Judge Diego H. Edber found there was sufficient evidence to order a trial.

Deputy District Attorney Nathan Bartos argued that the crash was not a tragic accident, but the foreseeable consequence of reckless driving. “He consciously decided to get that vehicle up to the speed of 104 miles per hour,” Bartos told the court. “This was not an accident.”

Bohm’s attorney, Michael Kraut, has argued the accident was the result of road rage against his client. Kraut said he was in court to seek justice, not to have his client freed from any responsibility for the crash.

Niamh Rolston, 20; Peyton Stewart, 21; Asha Weir, 21; and Deslyn Williams, 21, were all killed in the incident.

