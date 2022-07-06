Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe

Several homes along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe Monday night around 9 p.m., reported by KTLA news. The man was seen on one of the home security cameras swinging the pickaxe towards residents’ doors and vehicles. Residents who want to remain anonymous say he’s been seen on camera at least three nights in the past week.

“We’re pretty upset about it,” one resident told KTLA in an interview. “My wife is pretty scared because he’s swinging a pickaxe at my car, my neighbors’ cars, my neighbors’ garage doors.”

One victims’ windows have been shattered multiple times and residents are concerned it can escalate to violence.

“I’m really concerned it could go from vandalism of a car to personal safety,” she said.

Residents say they don’t recognize the man, nor do they understand why he is vandalizing their property.

Residents have filed several reports with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills station, and officials confirmed they are investigating the case.

Residents say they say they don’t feel safe until he has been caught.

This is a developing story.

