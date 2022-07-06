HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
14
Man is seen vandalizing a residents home on PCH with a pickaxe on Monday night. Photo courtesy KTLA.

Several homes along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe Monday night around 9 p.m., reported by KTLA news. The man was seen on one of the home security cameras swinging the pickaxe towards residents’ doors and vehicles. Residents who want to remain anonymous say he’s been seen on camera at least three nights in the past week. 

“We’re pretty upset about it,” one resident told KTLA in an interview. “My wife is pretty scared because he’s swinging a pickaxe at my car, my neighbors’ cars, my neighbors’ garage doors.”

One victims’ windows have been shattered multiple times and residents are concerned it can escalate to violence.

“I’m really concerned it could go from vandalism of a car to personal safety,” she said.

Residents say they don’t recognize the man, nor do they understand why he is vandalizing their property.

Residents have filed several reports with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills station, and officials confirmed they are investigating the case.

Advertisement

Residents say they say they don’t feel safe until he has been caught.

This is a developing story.

Previous articleMalibu proposal: she said yes!
Next articleFace masks required once again at Malibu City Hall
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: