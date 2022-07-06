Face masks required once again at Malibu City Hall

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an order requiring face masks once again at Malibu City Hall. The department says the requirement is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the county and the “resulting positive cases among City Hall staff.”

There were four positive cases reported at City Hall between June 14 through June 27. 85 employees work at the building. A Malibu spokesperson said all the cases were contracted outside of City Hall and were not transmitted among staff inside the workplace.

The face mask requirement had earlier been relaxed as the virus waned in the county. Now due to a rising number of positive cases, the health officer order was reinstated. A memo released by LADPH said: “A well-fitting facemask must be worn while inside City Hall, including the Senior Center, by visitors as well as staff at all times, except when eating or drinking or alone in a private office, room or vehicle, until further notice. This includes outdoor spaces when 6 ft. physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The city’s response to the new order reads as follows: “The City of Malibu is committed to protecting the public health of the community and the safety of the visiting public and the City staff in City Hall, and follows LADPH COVID-19 guidelines. Please excuse any inconvenience.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...