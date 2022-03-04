Authorities Detain Man Armed With Machete in Malibu

On Sunday Feb. 27, Pacific Coast Highway at Coastline Drive was closed for nearly four hours while the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units engaged with an armed subject in the Malibu/Lost Hills area.

Reportedly armed with a machete, law enforcement closed the Pacific Coast Highway at Coastline Drive at around 12:30 p.m. and reopened at around 3:45 after the suspect was taken into custody.

“PCH is closed at Coastline Dr, Deputies along with LAPD are trying to detain a man with a machete. Please avoid the area,” the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station posted on twitter at 12:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

